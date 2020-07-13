Atlanta Braves not changing team name, reviewing Tomahawk Chop

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves organization say it is not changing the team name.
The Major League Baseball team said in a statement Monday the Braves “honor, respect and value the Native American community.”
They said the team has had conversations with several Native American communities and as a result: “changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary.”
However, the team said an advisory group is reviewing the Tomahawk Chop — an arm movement done by fans at home games.
The announcement comes as the NFL’s Washington Redskins decided to change their name and logo.