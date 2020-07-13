Atlanta Braves not changing team name, reviewing Tomahawk Chop

Fans of the Atlanta Braves do the Tomahawk Chop. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves organization say it is not changing the team name.

The Major League Baseball team said in a statement Monday the Braves “honor, respect and value the Native American community.”

They said the team has had conversations with several Native American communities and as a result: “changing the name of the Braves is not under consideration or deemed necessary.”

However, the team said an advisory group is reviewing the Tomahawk Chop — an arm movement done by fans at home games.

The announcement comes as the NFL’s Washington Redskins decided to change their name and logo.