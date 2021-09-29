Asheboro’s Rachel Jones chasing dream of playing on LPGA Tour

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Women’s professional golf is returning to the Piedmont this week with the Carolina Golf Classic on the Symetra Tour, which is like the Triple-A of the LPGA Tour.

Playing well on this tour can get you a ticket to the LPGA Tour.

Asheboro’s Rachel Jones is playing this week on a sponsor exemption and she really hopes to make the most of it.

Jones, who played at UNC-Chapel Hill, has battled injuries and then the pandemic since turning professional, but she’s 100% healthy now and feels her game can be up for the challenge.

Chasing her dream of playing on the LPGA Tour is all the motivation she needs.