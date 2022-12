(WGHP) — Argentina is the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France with penalty kicks after winning the shootout 4-2.

The win cements the legacy of Lionel Messi as one of the greatest athletes of all time as a World Cup victory was arguably the only thing missing from his illustrious resume.

Despite a hat trick of three goals scored by French star Kylian Mbappé, the French were denied their bid at repeating as World Cup champions.