Archie Manning says ‘Brees could play on, but knew it was time to retire’

NEW ORLEANS — Former Saints quarterback Archie Manning played 13 seasons in the National Football League. He said he knew when it was time to retire, and so it is for Drew Brees.

“We all get to a point where it’s time, and I think Drew feels it’s time,” Manning told WGNO. “Drew is amazing and he could play some more.”

Archie said the injuries that Brees has suffered the past two seasons are significant, but not related to his age.

“Those really weren’t old-age injuries,” claimed the father of Eli Manning and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Peyton. “But they are injuries.”

Manning elaborated further on the legacy of Brees and the realization of when to call it quits.