LONDON (AP) — Manchester United advanced to the FA Cup final on Sunday by beating Brighton 7-6 on penalty kicks at Wembley.

Defender Victor Lindelof struck the winning spot kick after the semifinal match ended 0-0 through extra time.

Solly March had fired over the bar for Brighton after both teams had converted their previous six penalties, leaving Lindelof to set up a final showdown with Manchester City in June.

Victory saw United immediately bounce back after being dumped out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday and sets up an enticing all-Manchester final.

It also gives Erik ten Hag the chance to win his second trophy in his first season at the club after lifting the League Cup in February.

But it was a cruel way for Brighton to lose after creating the best chances in regulation time, forcing David de Gea to make three saves to keep the game goalless after 90 minutes.

The United goalkeeper pushed away an early free kick from Alexis Mac Allister and then pulled off another flying save to deny Julio Enciso in the second half.

March’s low effort was also goalbound late on but pounced on by De Gea.

Bruno Fernandes had United’s best chances and should have hit the target with an effort from inside the box shortly before halftime.

In extra time Marcus Rashford came close to breaking the deadlock, but Robert Sanchez tipped his deflected effort from the edge of the box round the post.

It needed penalties to separate the teams, and with neither ‘keeper making a save during the shootout, it was March’s wayward strike that proved the difference.

