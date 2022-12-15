NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo gushed Thursday about remaining with the New York Mets, who guaranteed him $162 million, and agent Scott Boras talked about the difference of dealing with new owner Steve Cohen rather than the old Wilpon regime.

“Our game needs Goliaths. We have to have Goliaths,” Boras said at the news conference for Nimmo’s new deal. “You can envision Steve Cohen hanging on to the Empire State Building. It’s maybe not Steve Cohen, it’s maybe Steve Kong.”

Seeking its first World Series title since 1986, New York is headed to a record a $350 million luxury tax payroll next year in its third season since Cohen bought the team. The Mets went on a $461.7 million spending spree early in the offseason.

Cohen’s wife, Alex, sat in the front row as Nimmo, general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter spoke.

“The Cohens have made very, very clear and Billy’s made very, very clear, the goal is to win here and that’s a big reason why we decided to stick around,” Nimmo said. “To be able to start your career with someone, you’ll finish your career with the same team, that’s something really, really special, and not many players get to do that.”

