INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry started Wednesday night unsure whether he would play at Indiana because of a sore right knee.

He finished it in the locker room with an injured left shoulder.

The eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA career leader in 3-pointers is expected to have an MRI on Thursday after leaving during the third quarter of Golden State’s 125-119 loss at Indiana.

Curry was injured with about two minutes left in the third quarter as the Warriors tried to rally from a 20-point halftime deficit. His three-point play with 4:16 to go in the third got Golden State within 83-80.

But when Pacers forward Jalen Smith dribbled toward the baseline, Curry tried to stop him by sticking his left arm out. Smith continued, and Curry’s arm bent back awkwardly. Curry grabbed his shoulder while standing hunched over on the court then walked to the locker room during the next timeout.

“The trainers told me midway through the fourth quarter that he wasn’t going to return,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I trust their judgment. I only spoke to him briefly after the game, so I haven’t had a chance to talk with him yet.”

Curry did not take questions after scoring 38 points, making five 3s and all 11 of his free throws. He isn’t expected to speak to reporters again until Friday, when the defending NBA champs visit Philadelphia on the third stop of a six-game trip.

The Warriors already have lost their first two games on their longest Eastern swing of the season. Now they may be without their best player as they try to climb back above .500.

“This is a tough stretch of the season and if Steph’s out, it gets tougher for sure,” Kerr said. “If we’re healthy, I feel like we can beat anybody — I think this team has proven that. We’ve just got to find a way to get there.”

Curry was his usual, sensational self while he was in the game. He accounted for half of the Warriors’ 54 first-half points and finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

All-Star guard Klay Thompson missed his second straight game with a right knee injury and Andrew Wiggins sat out with an abdominal injury. Then in the fourth quarter, forward Draymond Green was ejected after picking up two technical fouls in a span of 14 seconds.

Because of Curry, the Warriors still had a chance.

“He basically put us on his shoulders for the minutes he was out there,” Kerr said. “He was getting to the line, finding other people and I thought the guys did great job of battling.”

But if Curry misses any substantial time, the Warriors won’t be the same.

“Steph’s always a guy with a great outlook on life,” Kerr said. “So we’re hoping for the best.”

