Andrews High track star has Olympic dreams

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Andrews High School senior Jenoah McKiver always thought that football or even basketball could be his ticket to a college scholarship but a suggestion from the school's track coach changed Jenoah's life.

About a year and a half ago, coach Eric Berry asked him, "Do you want to run track? And he looked at me with a puzzled look he said, 'I don't know,' and I said, 'They don't recruit slow football players, you might want to think about that,' and he said, 'I'll look into it.' And two days later he was out on the track for practice."

Jenoah was uncomfortable at first but then things progressed so quickly he won the 200 and 400 meter state championship last May and recently captured the state indoor title at 500 meters. He's become so good, Iowa offered Jenoah a scholarship.

"I believe it can take me farther than the college level, it could take me to the Olympics," Jenoah said. "That's where I want to go, USA team and all that".