HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Athletes are often synonymous with their names, for better or for worse.

Some athletes are on a one-name basis because of their greatness in their fields of play, like Jordan, Brady, Tiger, LeBron and Kobe.

For others, however, it’s the name itself that is often their claim to fame. Without further ado, these are some of the most bizarre names in sports today.

***

General Booty

General Booty (University of Oklahoma)

General Axel Booty is the latest member of the Booty quarterback clan to put on shoulder pads at the collegiate level.

The nephew of former NFL quarterbacks John David Booty and Josh Booty, General Booty was rated as a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2021 coming from Allen High School in Texas by 247 Sports.

General Booty initially committed to Tyler Junior College where he completed 61% of his passes for 3,410 yards, 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry

Kool-Aid McKinstry (University of Alabama)

“Kool-Aid” McKinstry is a star for the dynastic Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

Before that, he was the number-one-ranked cornerback prospect in the Class of 2021 and the number-one-ranked player in the state of Alabama by 247 Sports.

Born Ga’Quincy McKinstry, the moniker “Kool-Aid” was given to him by his grandmother as he was born smiling like the Kool-Aid Man, according to AL.com.

Appropriately, McKinstry has a branding deal with Kool-Aid.

He is expected to be among the top cornerbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Decoldest Crawford

Decoldest Crawford

(Louisiana Tech University)

Decoldest Jaun Crawford currently plays wide receiver for the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs and certainly seemed destined for a future on the field with a name like Decoldest.

He was ranked as the No. 24 wide receiver in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2022 by 247 Sports.

A news segment that featured Crawford in high school went viral in 2019, and the legend was born that his middle name was “ToEvaDoIt.” However, Crawford would later clarify that his middle name was Jaun.

Storm Duck

Storm Duck (University of Louisville)

Storm Duck, some of you may remember from his time as a member of the all-name team at the University of North Carolina.

Duck spent four years with the Tar Heels before transferring to Louisville to play with the Cardinals.

Storm, his government name, was given to him by his mother who named him after Storm Logan, a character in the soap opera “The Bold and Beautiful,” according to the News & Observer.

Bumper Pool

Bumper Pool

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Born James Morris Pool, the name “Bumper” was a natural lifelong nickname for the future linebacker.

In fact, when Pool turned 16, he legally changed his first name to Bumper, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Pool starred for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team for four years before going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May but failed to make the final roster and was waived in August. He is currently a free agent.

‘Amen’ XLNC Thompson & Ausar XLNC Thompson

Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Here we have a twofer for a pair of identical twin brothers.

Ameiz XLNC “Amen” Thompson and Ausar XLNC Thompson share a middle name, both stand at 6-feet-6-inches tall and they were taken with consecutive picks in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Amen Thompson was selected with the fourth overall pick by the Houston Rockets and Ausar went fifth overall to the Detroit Pistons.

That level of achievement is what many would describe as “excellence,” which is exactly how their middle names are pronounced, according to ABC News.

***

There will be a sequel to this article highlighting the most bizarre names in sports among former players.