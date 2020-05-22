Ace Speedway determined to reopen for fans

ALTAMAHAW, N.C. — Ace Speedway plans to open up the race track for the first time this season amid coronavirus concerns.

They plan to have people in the stands watching the race, but with Phase 2 restrictions in place statewide, no more than 25 people are allowed to gather at outdoor events.

“They’re looking forward to being able to have a different choice than what they’ve had the last 10 weeks it seems like,” said Brad Allen, with C&B Construction. He’s also one of the speedway’s previous owners. He’s glad the state is moving forward in the reopening phase but doesn’t believe the limit should be only 25 people for outdoor gatherings.

“I thought it was a little shocking myself. You’ve got 51 acres and you say only 25 people can get on 51 acres of open spaces,” Allen said.

Allen and Colby Martin spent time Thursday afternoon on the track doing construction to make sure it’s ready for the race track drivers and fans.

Signs were up around the track regarding social distancing and encouraging people to make sure they cover coughs and sneezes to help with the spread of germs.

Martin thinks restricting an outdoor space to only 25 people is absurd.

“They are only allowing 25 people. I mean we can fit a Lowe’s, a Home Depot and Tractor Supply in this race track right now and you’re telling me we can only let in 25 people?” Martin said.

Some fans disagree with the restrictions and believe the choice of who comes or not should be up to them.

“And I speak to the critics: you still have a choice, and if somebody’s sick and feels you know like they’re at risk then no, then you don’t come out, that’s a choice,” Allen said.

FOX8 did reach out to the speedway owner and he declined to comment but did confirm Saturday’s plans with fans in attendance.

The season opener is May 23 at 7 p.m.