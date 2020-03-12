ACC tournament canceled as coronavirus reaches Triad, Florida State named champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The ACC tournament has been canceled hours after officials said it would continue.

Florida State has been named the ACC champion,

Officials released a statement Thursday afternoon to announce the cancellation, saying:

"Following additional consultation with the league's presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority."

The SEC, Big Ten and American Athletic Conferences have also been canceled, the leagues said Thursday, ESPN reports.

The coronavirus was labeled a pandemic on Wednesday, and the cancellations are part of continued actions to stop the spread of the virus.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans.

On Wednesday, the Power 5 leagues and other conferences said fans would not be allowed to attend the tournaments.

There are now 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. Two of those cases are in Forsyth County.

