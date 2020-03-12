ACC suspends athletics amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities amid concerns over coronavirus, the league said in a statement.

The suspension includes participation in NCAA championships.

The statement said:

"The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice."

The coronavirus was labeled a pandemic on Wednesday, and the cancellations are part of continued actions to stop the spread of the virus.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans.