The ACC announced on Wednesday night that attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum will be limited for the remainder of the men's basketball tournament because of concerns over coronavirus.

The ACC said in a statement Wednesday night:

"In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament.

"After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present."

The NCAA has also limited attendance for the upcoming Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

An eighth case of coronavirus in North Carolina was reported on Wednesday night.

