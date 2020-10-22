Virginia Tech’s Chamarri Conner earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that DB Chamarri Conner will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech’s contest at Wake Forest. It will mark the second time that the Jacksonville, Fla. native has earned this honor.



Conner (6-0, 211), leads the Hokies with 29 total tackles on the season including 18 solo stops. He has tallied 1.5 TFL, a pass breakup and a QB hurry and forced a fumble last week against Boston College, one of five takeaways for the Tech defense.

He recorded a career-best 11 tackles in Tech’s 40-14 victory over the Eagles at Lane Stadium.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.



2020 25 JERSEY RECIPIENTS

Player Opponent

DB J.R. Walker NC State

K Brian Johnson Duke

RB Khalil Herbert North Carolina

DL Amare Barno Boston College

DB Chamarri Conner Wake Forest

Latest Stories