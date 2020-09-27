Virginia rallies past winless Duke, 38-20

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs the ball against Duke during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Brennan Armstrong and Lavel Davis Jr. teamed up on a pair of early fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Virginia rallied past Duke, 38-20.

Armstrong hit Davis, a freshman, on an 18-yard fade route in the left corner of the end zone to give the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-20 lead.

After Joey Blount’s interception, he hit him for 26 yards, with Davis pulling away from two Duke defenders about eight yards from the end zone and powering his way in.

The Blue Devils turned the ball over seven times. It’s their worst start since the 2010 team lost its first six games.

