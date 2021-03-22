UNC gives Mack Brown, assistant coaches contract extensions

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches him team play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of their game at Kenan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Clemson won 21-20. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension for football coach Mack Brown and three-year deals with all 10 full-time assistant coaches.

The school says the 69-year-old Brown’s deal runs through the 2025 season to stay at a five-year length.

It maintains terms from the previous agreement.

That deal paid Brown $2.75 million in base and supplemental pay annually along with performance bonuses.

The staff deals run through the 2023 season.

The Tar Heels cracked the top 10 of the AP Top 25 in Brown’s second season before finishing at No. 18.