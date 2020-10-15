Playbook | ACC flexes its muscle, touts 3 teams in top 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With three teams in the top 5, the Atlantic Coast Conference is proving it just more than the Clemson Tigers.

North Carolina has skyrocketed to the top 5 this season. Mack Brown has brought talent to Chapel Hill and the Tar Heels are playing well with Sam Howell under center.

The Heels travel to Florida State to take on the floundering Seminoles at 7:30 p.m.

Excitement surrounding No. 4 Notre Dame’s matchup at home against Louisville has dropped off after the Cardinals dropped to 1-3 on the season and plumetted from the top 25.

No. 1 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech on Saturday ahead of home games against Syracuse and then Boston College.

A potential top-5 matchup between the Tigers and Irish is slated for Nov. 7.

Other Oct. 17 ACC games:

Pitt at No. 13 Miami – noon on ACCN

Liberty at Syracuse – noon ESPN3

Duke at N.C. State – 3:30 p.m. on ESPN3

Virginia at Wake Forest – 4 p.m. on ACCN

Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech – 8 p.m. on ACCN