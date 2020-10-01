‘Mini-offseason’ over as No. 12 Tar Heels return against BC

North Carolina coach Mack Brown meets with his team following their victory over Syracuse in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — It’s been so long since No. 12 North Carolina played its last game that it almost feels like a new season to coach Mack Brown.

Three weeks after starting things off with a victory over Syracuse, the Tar Heels travel to Boston College on Saturday.

It’s the first time Carolina has had back-to-back open dates in the regular season since a campus polio outbreak in 1952.

After beating Syracuse 31-6, the Tar Heels had their Sept. 19 game against Charlotte canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

They couldn’t find a replacement in time for last week’s open date. Carolina receiver Beau Corrales says it’s felt like “a little mini-offseason.”