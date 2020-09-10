Louisville kicks off season vs. in-state rival Hilltoppers

FILE – Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham (3) plays against Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Last August, Micale Cunningham was recovering from a preseason knee injury that put him behind Jawon Pass on the depth chart. He returned to replace an injured Pass at midseason and didn’t look back, passing for 2,065 yards and 22 TDs in 11 starts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky and Louisville will kick off the season hoping to build on impressive turnarounds a year ago.

The in-state schools open with second-year coaches who capped successful transitions with bowl wins.

Louisville’s Scott Satterfield lifted a program from 2-10 in 2018 to 8-5 last fall, earning a Music City Bowl and earning ACC coach of the year honors along the way.

The Cardinals also beat WKU, which rebounded under Tyson Helton to finish 9-4 and win the First Responder Bowl.

Louisville leads the series 21-12 and has won the past 11.