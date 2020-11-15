Hockman’s 4 TDs help NC State beat Florida State 38-22

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) prepares to pass while pressured by Miami defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

RALIEGH, N.C. (AP) – Bailey Hockman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against his former team as North Carolina State defeated Florida State 38-22.

Hockman, who began his collegiate career in 2017 at Florida State program, was 24-for-34 passing for 265 yards and an interception.

Thayer Thomas, a redshirt senior, made a career-high 11 catches for a career-best 135 yards and two touchdowns.

N.C. State (5-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a two-game skid.

Freshman Chubba Purdy got his first career start for Florida State, completing 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

The Seminoles (2-6, 1-6) have lost three straight games since upsetting then-No. 5 UNC-Chapel Hill.