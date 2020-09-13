Georgia Tech edges Florida State 16-13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – True freshman Jeff Sims, who was once a Florida State commitment, threw for 277 yards and a touchdown as Georgia Tech defeated the Seminoles 16-13.
Sims completed 24 of 35 passes and had two costly interceptions but the Jacksonville, Florida, native also ran for 64 yards and helped guide Georgia Tech to the season-opening win.
Jordan Mason also ran 14 times for 55 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown run.
James Blackman completed 23 of 43 passes for 198 yards but he was largely ineffective after the Seminoles scored a touchdown and a field goal on their first two drives.
- #CancelNetflix trends over claims ‘Cuties’ film sexualizes children, Ted Cruz joins call for investigation
- Gunshot victim found inside vehicle in critical condition on Randleman Road in Greensboro
- Man charged with first-degree murder, felony assault by strangulation in connection with his aunt’s death in Madison
- For most Americans, extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits to run out this week
- Researchers predict global temperatures to hit highest level in 50 million years