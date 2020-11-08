Boston College sends Syracuse to fifth straight loss, 16-13

Boston College wide receiver Jehlani Galloway (13) runs upfield against Syracuse during the first half of NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Zay Flowers caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, Aaron Boumerhi kicked three field goals and Boston College beat Syracuse 16-13, the Orange’s fifth straight loss.

Flowers scored his touchdown less than a minute before halftime and Boumerhi’s 22-yard field goal after a Syracuse turnover late in the fourth quarter was the difference.

The Eagles held Syracuse to 240 yards of total offense. David Bailey gained 125 yards on 25 carries and Phil Jurkovec completed 20 of 29 passes for 208 yards for BC.

Freshman JaCobian Morgan was 19-of-30 passing for 188 yards, one interception, and a 1-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Hackett with 21 seconds remaining in his first career start for the Orange.