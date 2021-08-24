ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announce historic alliance

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 today announced an alliance that will bring 41 institutions together on a collaborative approach to the “evolution of college athletics”.

According to a release, the alliance “will be guided in all cases by a commitment to, and prioritization of, supporting student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming.”

It goes on to say that while the conferences are still competitors in all senses, they are working collaboratively in working on the challenges that face college athletic programs, such as mental health, academic support, diversity, social justice issues as well as the structure of the NCAA and federal legislative efforts.

The alliance includes a scheduling component for football and women’s and men’s basketball designed to create new inter-conference games. All three leagues and their respective institutions “understand that scheduling decisions will be an evolutionary process given current scheduling commitments”.

The three conferences will also explore opportunities for Olympic Sports programs to compete more frequently.

The competition will allow teams and conferences to have the flexibility to continue to play opponents from other conferences, independents and various teams from other subdivisions.

“The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 recognize the unique environment and challenges currently facing intercollegiate athletics, and we are proud and confident in this timely and necessary alliance that brings together like-minded institutions and conferences focused on the overall educational missions of our preeminent institutions,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The alliance will ensure that the educational outcomes and experiences for student-athletes participating at the highest level of collegiate athletics will remain the driving factor in all decisions moving forward.”