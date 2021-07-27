A football camp in Alamance County is teaching kids to be Warriors in life as well as on the field

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When it comes to Western Alamance football – it’s much bigger than a team. It’s a community.



“We’re very tight-knit. We want to give back to these kids and let them know the family that we have,” Terry Rippy says.



A family that is ever-growing. Every year, Western Alamance puts on a Little Warrior Program specifically designed for future players.



The program has skyrocketed over the years – starting from 38 participants and now hosting 142 kids ranging from six years old through the seventh grade.



“There’s a lot of kids out there that want to play. A lot of them don’t have the resources and a lot of them don’t know. It’s our job as coaches to get out there to see what it’s like and see who wants to do what and just let them know the opportunities that we have here,” Coach Dante Daye says.



Opportunities like being coached by their heroes on the varsity team…



But most importantly, the program teaches kids how to become a Warrior, which is a mindset that goes far beyond the field, all while preparing them to play under the Friday night lights themselves one day.



“I want to be a Western football player because I like scoring touchdowns. I want to be the guy that everyone likes. I want to take them to a state championship every year,” Amare Daye says.



Two days full of learning skills that will one day be perfected in a Warrior uniform.

