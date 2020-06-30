2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Grasshoppers, in conjunction with Major League and Minor League Baseball, announced today that the 2020 season has been officially canceled, according to a news release.

“It is with much sadness that we make this announcement,” Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore said. “We had hoped to play at least a partial schedule but the longer we went without this happening, the less likely this alternative became.”

This announcement ends a streak of 40 consecutive years of professional baseball in Greensboro.

“We look forward to celebrating with our community in 2021 when Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball returns,” Moore said.

The Grasshoppers are a Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates and have been recognized 6-times in the last 15 years with the South Atlantic League Club Merit Award, given annually to the most outstanding league franchise.