20 Super Bowl commercials you don’t have to wait to watch

NEXSTAR (DALLAS) — Half the fun of the Super Bowl is watching the commercials. And as we’ve seen in recent years, you often don’t have to wait for breaks in the action. Businesses have been releasing them in advance of the big game in hopes of garnering excitement and attention for their expensive spots.

This year, the landscape will be a little different. Major brands like Coke, Pepsi and Budweiser have announced they won’t produce their traditional Super Bowl Sunday ads. In the case of Budweiser, the company says it’ll donate the cost of the spot to help COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

The big brands sitting this one out is opening doors for a number of companies that had strong years during the pandemic — and also some first-time Super Bowl advertisers.

The spots feature big-name celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Serena Williams.

Here’s a look at 20 of the already-released ads that are winning over audiences:

Amazon – Alexa’s Body

Bud Light – Bud Light Legends

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade – Lemon of a Year

Cheetos – It Wasn’t Me

Chipotle – Can a Burrito Change the World?

Doritos – Flat Matthew

General Motors – No Way Norway

Indeed – The Rising

Logitech – Defy Logic

Michelob Ultra – Happy

M&M’s – Come Together

Pringles – Flavor Stacking Space Return

Robinhood – We Are All Investors

Skechers – Romo to the Max

Squarespace – 5 to 9

Tide – Jason Alexander Hoodie

Toyota – Upstream

Turbo Tax – Spreading Tax Expertise

Uber Eats – Wayne’s World

WeatherTech – Family