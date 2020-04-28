2 Ragsdale High football players taking their talents to the next level

Two high school football players from Ragsdale High School are taking their talents to the next level: Alston Hooker at North Carolina A&T and Devan Boykin at NC State.

Alston comes from a quarterbacking family. His brother Hendon was a starter last season for Virginia Tech and his dad Alan was the National Black College Player of The Year back in 1986 playing for A&T.

“There’s a trophy upstairs that he points at almost every day,” Alston said. “He says I got my trophy now go get yours. He’s real excited for me for me to create my own legacy. He’s real big on me not following his footsteps but creating my own footsteps.”

Meanwhile the Boykins have a special father/son relationship too.

Devan has been coached by his father all throughout his playing days. He graduated from Ragsdale early and started classes and working with the football team in January. Devan, who plays safety, already knows about the passionate state fans.

“The Wolfpack fanbase is crazy. They support all the sports basketball, football, every sport, the fans rock out,” Devan said.