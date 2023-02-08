Seduced by Satan is the tale of a man who was raised in the Christian church, but in adulthood, turned to the netherworld. His God-given golden locks shaved off, teeth filed to points and face permanently marked with homemade tattoos, he dropped out of high school to pursue an education of a different type. His birth name changed from the All-American “John,” to that of an other-worldly demonic figure. He hid in a quaint village in central North Carolina, transforming his mother’s home into a dungeon. Death would soon creep into the charming community he would come to terrorize. The bodies of his victims — kept a mere few feet from where his mother slept — would prove to become his undoing. Years after the murders, Seduced by Satan delves into the twisted soul of a man who called himself Pazuzu.

The Murders of Joshua Wetzler and Tommy Welch

Algarad and his self-proclaimed wife, Amber Burch, were each charged with murder and accessory after the fact to murder in the deaths of Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch.

Algarad killed Wetzler and buried him in his backyard on Knob Hill Drive in July 2009. Burch helped him bury that body.

Burch later killed Welch and, with the help of Algarad, buried his body in the backyard sometime between Oct. 2 and 5 of 2009. That Oct. 5 date is five years, to the day, before the bodies were uncovered.



Pazuzu Illah Algarad and Amber Nicole Burch

Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch

Arrests, Algarad’s suicide and Burch’s sentencing

Algarad and Burch were arrested on Oct. 5, 2014, and charged in the murders.

While awaiting trial, Algarad was moved from the Forsyth County Detention Center to Central Prison, in Raleigh, in May 2015.

On Oct. 28, 2015, Algarad was found dead at Central Prison from an apparent suicide. An autopsy showed he died from severe blood loss from a deep wound to a major blood vessel in his left arm.

On March 8, 2017, Burch was sentenced to 30-40 years in prison.

As for the house of horrors on Knob Hill Drive, it can no longer serve as a reminder to the community of the heinous crimes. It was demolished in April 2015.