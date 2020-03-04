Young Montgomery County bluegrass musicians making a name for themselves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAR, N.C. -- They may be young, but these bluegrass sprouts started putting down their musical roots years ago.

"I started when I was 5," Noah Stills said. "I got my first full-size banjo when I was 6 or 7."

Stills and his sister Kayle first started playing with their parents but now they've joined up with some other young musicians and formed a group called Uwharrie Drive.

"They are such a hoot," Kayle said. "They bring me so much joy."

For the group's guitarists, Jake Goforth, there is nothing like picking bluegrass.

"I just love the drive of it, it sounds right to me and feels right more than the modern music," said Jake, who is 13 but displays skills well beyond his years. "It's just practice."

Jake's talents have caught the eye of some big-time names in music and he has even shared the stage with musician Rhonda Vincent.

"I was jamming at a festival and we played 'Driving Nail In My Coffin,' and she really liked it," he said.

Jake says that's what makes bluegrass special, big stars or not, there is nothing better than jamming with other musicians no matter their age.

"It's like magic and it just sort of happens, it's really magic when we get together," said.

The group will get together this weekend for the 95th Star Fiddlers' Convention Saturday night, 6 p.m. at the East Montgomery High School gym.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video