Woman in Seagrove growing thousands of orchids

SEAGROVE, N.C. If you are into flowers, you will really love Linda Thorne’s collection of orchids.

“I just had a full blown hobby that I wanted to turn into a business that I loved,” said Linda from her greenhouse at Seagrove Orchids which she opened twenty years ago.

“I just absolutely love them,” she said.

She started with one plant and before she knew it, she had hundreds. Today she has over 4,000 different varieties in all shapes, sizes and colors.

“First thing I normally tell people about orchids is that they are not difficult,” she said. “They are just slightly misunderstood.”

She says most people think orchids are hard to grow, but really they take little care and will live for years.

With so many different varieties of flowers at different times of year, there is always something in bloom.

You can find Seagrove Orchids on Brower Mill Road in Seagrove.

You can also find her online at seagrove orchids.com