Woman creates Facebook page to show off stunning ‘Porch Views’ in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Tabatha Points spends a lot of time in her porch swing.

“There are a lot of miles in that swing,” said Points, who has panoramic scenic views of the local mountains and beyond. “Pretty much every day is different, depending on what the sun and clouds are doing.”

After she and her family moved to this corner of the county, she started documenting what she saw from her unique perspective all with the camera on her iPhone.

“I just think everyone should have an opportunity to see this,” she said. “This is God’s creation.”

She created a Facebook page called Porch Views to share the images she captures.

“Several people have come up here, who was born and raised in this county and said they’ve never seen views like this,” she said.

She captures everything from sunrises over Moore’s Wall, part of Hanging Rock State Park, to sunsets over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

She’s captured comets, blimps and many weather conditions.

“Anytime there is a storm I’m always out here waiting for the rainbow,” she said.

Many of the storms she captures can be dramatic.

“There was a funnel we got to watch over this way toward Danbury,” she said. “At nighttime you can see a lot of the stars.”

Points says she never takes the views from her porch for granted because every day is a blessing.

“Only God can do this,” she said.