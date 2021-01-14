Winston-Salem World War II veteran makes a reputation out of giving away his famous 7 Up pound cakes; Check out the recipe!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – There are church-goers and then there are church-doers. Wally Maultsby is a church-doer.

“The good Lord has blessed me all my life. Somebody helped me along the way, so I’m trying to return that favor and help other people,” said the 94-year-old who you’ll find volunteering every day at Maple Springs United Methodist Church. “I enjoy doing things for people.”

Wally grew up at the NC Baptist Children’s Home after his father died and his mom was left to care for five kids.

“It was the best thing that ever happened to me,” he said. “I went from a family of five to a family of 550.”

After serving in World War II, he went to Guilford College where he was an outstanding student and athlete. Always competitive in anything, including a men’s baking competition put on by the local women’s club in the 1950s.

“Mine was the only unanimous choice for first place,” he said of his winning pound cake.

Today he’s still making pound cakes but with the recipe of another church member.

“This is called a 7 Up pound cake,” said Wally, but around church they call them “Wally Cakes.”

The name comes from Wally making so many of them and then giving them away.

“I made 36 in December,” he said. “I made over 100 last year.”

He was married to his wife Virginia for 64 and a half happy years, and even after she passed away, he kept on going.

“I just keep on moving,” he said.

7 Up Pound Cake Recipe

by Martha Walker, Lottie Davis

Ingredients

2 sticks of butter

1/2 cups of Crisco shortening

3 cups of sugar

5-6 eggs (if extra large, use 5)

3 cups of flour (sift before measuring)

1 teaspoon of lemon flavoring (pure)

1 teaspoon of almond flavoring (pure) or vanilla flavoring (

1 scant cup of 7 Up (regular)

Directions

Preheat oven to 325.

Cream butter and shortening well. Add sugar and cream well.

Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each.

Add flavorings.

Add flour gradually.

Then add 7 Up slowly and mix well.

Pour in greased floured bundt (or tube) cake pan.

Bake 325 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until it tests done.

Glaze

Ingredients

1 stick of butter

1/4 cup of milk

1 cup of brown sugar

Directions

Add ingredients to sauce pan and bring to a boil.

Cook 2 1/2 minutes after it comes to a boil.

Pour over a cool cake.

Variation: For an Orange Crush Cake, substitute orange soda for 7 Up, change flavorings to orange and lemon. Then ice cool cake with orange icing. (Use 1 stick of button, 1 tablespoon orange rind, orange juice and 1 box of powered sugar).