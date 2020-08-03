Winston-Salem woman making her mark on urban farming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Samantha Winship is making her mark in urban farming.

“It started as flower pots on my porch,” said Winship, who operates Mother’s Finest Urban Farm with her husband in their backyard. “I got started on accident.”

After a successful career in the beauty and cosmetic industry, she stumbled across a course in urban farming with the NC Cooperative Extension Service.

“I just wanted to try something different,” she said. “Took the class and figured out it was something I loved.”

Now she surrounds herself with a different kind of beauty. She grows just about everything in her garden, raises honey bees, chickens and turkeys too. The honey goes into some of the products they’ve created under the Mother’s Finest Label. Even though she closed a chapter in beauty products, it doesn’t mean she’s left her make-up behind.

“I was named the ‘Lipstick Queen of Farming’ and I can’t let anyone down,” she says while putting on her lipstick in her garden. “You get a name like that, what can you do but own it.”

Because she’s breaking the mold from the stereotypical farmer she’s been featured in a number of publications from Southern Living to Martha Stewart Magazine.

“It’s just shaking things up and making everybody turn around and say, ‘Wait a minute, who is that?'” she said.

You can find Mother’s Finest Urban Farm on Facebook and Instagram. They are also at the Winston-Salem Farmer’s Market and soon will open a new store at 4700 Davis St., Winston-Salem.