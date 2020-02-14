Winston-Salem woman makes art out of seashells

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - For artist Martie Boles, the call of the sea is very real.

She takes seashells and sand to create vivid scenes of the sea.

“They're art within themselves,” Boles said. “I just get to play with them a little bit.”

She's been a painter and illustrator all of her life and often uses those talents in the background of her seascapes.

“I can't wait to see what I can see when I get them all together," Boles said.

She got the idea for seascapes while on a beach trip with her daughters.

“I was hooked,” she said. “It's like therapy and really relaxes me.”

She's never quite sure how her work will turn out. She just keeps adding things until seems right.