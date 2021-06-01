Winston-Salem woman discovers 70-year-old photograph in her new home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — As a professional organizer, Tiffney Hopwood normally helps her clients figure out ways to declutter their lives. But when she recently bought a home, she put her skills to personal use.

“This was the first house built in the neighborhood,” said Hopwood, who bought the home from the estate of Lawrence Boger. Boger, a Korean war veteran, and his wife Helen built the home and raised a family here. Helen passed in 2013 and Boger followed in 2020. “Everyone in the neighborhood knew him and have stopped to say wonderful things about him.”

After buying the home Tiffney began to go through some long-forgotten contents in the basement.

“As we were going through items to decide what needed to be donated or sold or trashed, I came across this picture,” she said. A picture taken May 25th, 1949, of the signal training regiment at Camp Gordon, Georgia. “I was like, ‘Wow, just wow. Here I am with this picture that represents so much history, so many sons, brothers, husbands.'”

Hopwood assumes Lawrence Boger is one of the men in the photo, and she became even more curious about the picture when she learned Camp Gordon was close to her childhood home.

“It was based in Chamblee, Georgia, where I grew up.” she said.

Suddenly it was no longer just a photograph, it became a connection between her hometown and her new home.

“I’m right at home,” she said.