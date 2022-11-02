WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – On Saturday, artists will line the streets of Ardmore for the Holiday Ardmore Art Walk.

Holly Evans will be one of the artist along Rosewood Avenue. Her love of art first started in high school. Around 10 years ago, she found the courage to pick it up again.

“You don’t have to have the constraints of the world on you,” she said. “You just let yourself have the freedom to be creative.”

It’s in her studio freedom is found in her work. Collages and skylines of color are some of her most popular works, followed by disco chickens.

“People love them, and they come looking for them,” she said.

In her work, she escapes from it all.

“There is so much heaviness in the world right now and in life,” Holly said. “This is an opportunity to remind yourself that there’s hope, and you can find joy in the little things.”

As a preschool teacher by day, she shares her love with her class.

“I want them to feel joy and hope when they look at the art,” she said.

You can find Holly and dozens of local artist Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Ardmore.

To learn more about locations and artists, click here.