Winston-Salem painter and storyteller uses his art to help others through mission trips

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Artist Jack Hutchins discovered art while watching television.

“I came across this guy with big fuzzy hair and was painting,” said Hutchins, referencing painter Bob Ross. “He said you can do this and once you get the knack, you’ve got it.”

But that’s not all. Hutchins can write too.

“I’ve always been a good storyteller,” he said. “I’ve been writing this book for 25 years.”

His book, titled “If Only One,” captures his life of service. First saving lives as a paramedic to now as a painter. His artwork has helped provide relief from his chronic back pain and raise funds for his mission work in Kenya. His book looks at his more than a dozen mission trips.

“It’s my adopted country, it’s so real and genuine,” he said. “I need to pay for these mission trips so I paint saws and pictures.”

Opening his heart, talent and faith to everyone around him.

“I can’t sit still, I’ve got to do something,” he said. “If I’m going to do something, I’m going to make it for the Lord.”

His book is now out and available online.