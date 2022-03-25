WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.(WGHP) – Since Ricky Evans was a child, he’s collected anything and everything related to cowboys and westerns, especially when it comes to John Wayne.

“I just liked him because he was respectful,” said Evans who shares his personal collection in a cowboy museum. “I like having it where people can come and see it.”

Each week, fans of Westerns and the actors who made them famous stop by to get a glimpse of his collection.

He’s collected everything from movie posters to signed autographs of just about every actor who rode out into the setting sun.

The museum is open free to the public everyday except Thursday and Sunday.