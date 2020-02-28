Winston-Salem man makes custom knives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - For Fermin Lopez, forging a piece of raw steel into something useful is in many ways a metaphor for his life.

"It takes patience, it takes skills, it takes self-discipline," Lopez said. "When I came back from Iraq I had PTSD and I needed something to get my mind off of things."

Lopez was an Army medic and saw firsthand the horrors of war.

"I needed something to get my mind off of things," he said. "What I started doing was looking on YouTube for something to do and I found this guy making knives and I said wait a minute I can try that."

Ever since then he's sharpened his skills and gotten better in every way.

"Working with medal and being able to produce something from nature is just an amazing feeling," Lopez said. "It takes away all the PTSD."

His work has earned him quite the reputation even landing a spot on a network TV knife building competition. But ultimately knife making has allowed him to heal from his wounds of the war, forging them into a beautiful lasting legacy.

"To produce something that's going to be handed down for generations," he said. "That's when someone is going to say hey, 'Fermin made this.'"

