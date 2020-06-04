Winston-Salem couple spreads joy by turning friendly greetings into a daily routine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was one of those things that just sort of started in this troubled time.

“Really nowhere to go, so we just pulled up and started waving, and it was amazing,” said Whit Whitley, who, along with his wife Jan, has made it a daily occurrence. “Everybody waving, and blowing the horn.”

They live along the busy Bridgton Road but each passing car is greeted with a friendly gesture and a smile.

“We want to share a smile. It’s a tough time,” said Jan. “We enjoy it. We like to make people happy, and we are all in this together.”

You’d think they’d been together for years but it’s only been a few short months.

Whit was happy being single and Jan was recently widowed.

“Then Whit walked into my life,” said Jan. “It was love at first sight.”

Before they knew it, they were married and sharing what they found with each other with everybody else.

“We just want to bring a smile to people’s face,” she said.