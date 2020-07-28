Winston-Salem couple catches foxes’ antics in backyard with game cameras

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jim and Edith Eubanks may live in the city limits but their backyard is full of wildlife activity.

“I have seen on one picture five foxes,” said Jim, who captures the action on game cameras. He put up his first one in 2018 when piles of newspapers and phone books mysteriously started showing up in his backyard. “That’s when I decided, we’ve got to put a camera out, something is going on back there.”

His cameras caught the culprits in the act both night and day. They’ve also seen the young ones with their own eyes.

“They were chasing each other, running around,” Edith said. “It’s like watching puppies play.”

For some odd reason, they’ve recently started stealing the neighbors’ newspapers again, bringing them to the Eubanks’ backyard to rip up. Despite the mess, the critters have provided a lot of entertainment.

“I wouldn’t get up close and start catching them or anything,” she said. “But they are fun to watch.”

The couple shares their images weekly on the Ardmore Neighborhood Facebook page.