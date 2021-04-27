‘Who’s who’ of owl collecting: High Point man collects owl figurines to remember wife

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — They are everywhere you look, and they are a hoot.

“430 some from my last count,” said Dan Winzeler who started collecting owl figurines after his wife passed away in 2005. “I don’t have any duplicates. They are all different.”

You might call Dan the “Who’s Who” of owl collecting.

“They call me the owl man,” he said.

He really can’t explain why, but he got the idea to start collecting them as a way of remembering his wife.

“Every time I saw one I bought it,” he said.

Now you find owls all over his house, inside and out.

“I didn’t mean for it to grow like this,” he said. “It’s just something fun to do, to find something you don’t have.”

Many of Dan’s favorite garden centers that sell owls know what he’s looking for and usually have them set aside ready for when he comes in.