‘When you got that thrill, it’s what keeps everything driving’: Fisherman on High Rock Lake getting others hooked

HIGH ROCK LAKE, N.C. — Shane Walser’s happy place is on the lake.

“Everything falls off my shoulders when I get out here,” said Walser, who’s love of the water started when he was just a kid. “We grew up fishing here on High Rock.”

Fishing continues to be his passion.

“We’ve done all the style of fishing: bass, carp fishing, catfishing,” he said with his favorite thing to catch having a funny name.

“Up north, it’s croppie. Down this way it’s crappie. Down in Louisiana, you got sacalait. But on High Rock, its crappie,” he said.

Walser is an expert at catching fish. In fact, he’s a professional fishing guild with Yadkin Lakes Crappie Guides.

“Watching people catch these fish, the excitement they get, it’s almost like a kid at Christmas,” he said. “When you got that thrill, it’s what keeps everything driving.”

He spends a lot of time trying to figure what works and where the fish are and uses gadgets to help locate them.

He says there is a reason they call it fishing and not catching.

“That fish is not guaranteed to bite,” Walser said. “I enjoy a lot of fishing, but crappie is just stuck with me.”

Check out Shane Walser on Facebook at Yadkin Lakes Crappie Guides.