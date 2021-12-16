Welcome man has man cave devoted to the 1960s

WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Wishon’s is proudly lost in time. His favorite period, the 1960s.

“The big thing was the music and cars back then,” said Wishon, who has turned his garage into the ultimate nostalgic man cave dedicated to the decade. “This gas pump still says 27 cents a gallon.”

From a 60s gas pump to drive-in speakers, neon signs, even a corner jukebox playing music from the decade that Wishon came of age.

“Great time in my life that I really enjoyed,” he said. “It was a simpler time I grew up in.”

In addition to growing up in the 1960s, Wishon got married and served his country.

“The main thing back then was your car,” he said, pointing at a picture of his ’66 Mustang. Today he has a newer model Mustang, supercharged. “My wife tells me there is no room for anything else.”

While it’s not open to the public, he does invite friends over to reminisce while sitting in his vintage diner booth or couch made from a 60s Mustang trunk.

“We all have that time in our life that meant a lot to us,” he said. “Mine was the 60s.”