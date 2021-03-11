‘We wanted to find something we love’; Winston-Salem family makes a life out of watching the birds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — You are never too young to start bird watching.

“She wants to look through the binoculars,” said Sarah Gatto as her toddler, Bella, continues the family’s love of bird watching through their back window. “We base our lives on birding.”

Sarah and her husband Nathan are even in the bird business. They own Wright’s Birding Center on Country Club Road.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with it,” she said. “We wanted to find something we loved.”

The couple says using feeders to attract birds is the perfect pandemic pastime.

“The birds go on with their life while we’re stuck at home,” she said. “We are having to change our lives completely; birds are kind of just doing what they are doing.”

The couple says anyone can do it with just a variety of feeders close to your window and picking the right feed.

“In this feeder it’s obviously easier for squirrels to get into,” said Sarah. “I put a hot pepper blend of bird seeds in the feeder, birds can’t taste it, but the squirrels can.”

Best part is you never know what kind of birds will show up.

“You can get fun with it,” she said. “See how many species you can get in your backyard.”