Virginia man keeps up tradition of offering cherry picking for families

ORCHARD GAP, Va. — Every year when the cherries are ripe, you’ll find many families heading to Levering Orchard.

“I feel kind of honor-bound in a way to keep it going,” said Frank Levering. His family has been on this land since 1908 and in 1970 his dad had the idea to plant cherry trees in what was at the time an apple orchard. “He was the first person in this entire region to do any kind of pick your own.”

Today people come from all over to pick some of the 56 different varieties. Right now they are picking the bright red sweet cherries.

“People say to us, ‘You should weigh us before we come in and weigh us as we head out and charge us by the pound,’ and that’s OK, we just hope they’ll pick some so we can stay in business,” he said.

Operating an orchard is a lot of work and even though he is past retirement age, Levering continues his labor of love.

“My body is saying, ‘Man why are you still trying to do this, moving all these ladders, climbing these hillsides’ and it’s all good,” he said. “I think it will make me live ’til I’m 140.”

The orchard holds a lot of memories for Levering and the generations of families that keep coming back year after year to pick and savor memories of their own.

For directions and hours visit leveringorchard.com