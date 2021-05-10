Triad musician finishes custom 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air project that began when he was 19 years old

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Brad Carrick always wanted a 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air.

“I was like that is the coolest thing ever,” said Carrick, who got one and started working on it when he was 19 years old. “What makes it unique, I’ve chopped the top three inches off and it’s lowered all the way to the ground.”

It was to be a father-son project but life and his passion for music became center stage. Carrick is a professional musician. He currently plays bass guitar for country singer Chris Lane. But in 2020 when the pandemic suddenly put life on the road on pause, he went home.

“I thought, you know what, I’m going home and I’m going to finish that car,” he said.

A decade and a half after it started, the project was finally making progress.

“For three or four months I don’t think I touched an instrument,” Carrick said. “I didn’t want to, I wanted to work on my car. I woke up at 7:30 in the morning, had my coffee and was down here till 5 or 6 p.m. I just treated it like a job.”

The car became another creative outlet.

“Just like Picasso had to paint, I had to get this out of me,” he said. “The pandemic has taught me that I have to have this as much as anything.”

The street has become his current stage and the custom classic is a crowd pleaser.

“I’ve had people pass me rubbernecking trying to look at it,” he said.

He’s already thinking about an encore.