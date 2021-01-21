Thomasville woman creates, sells yarn with the help of her angora rabbits

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — On the cuteness scale, baby angora rabbits are off the charts.

“Their eyes are just starting to open,” said Laura Thomes who has quite a few angora rabbits at Shady Acres Farm. “We have nine that just a few days old.”

She became interested in them because of their fluffy coats and soft silky texture which makes for perfect yarn.

“I love knitting, and I was like ‘How can I knit for a living?’ And then for me, it became more like learning from the source,” she said. “It’s like, ‘If I’m going to offer you a product, isn’t it more sustainable if I’m growing the product?'”

But these long-haired bunnies require a lot of special care, and that’s right up Laura’s alley since she used to be a hairstylist.

Harvesting the hair and spinning it for yarn can’t be rushed.

“It’s time-consuming,” she said holding up a knit hat. “This might have taken me two months.”

You can check out the rabbits and many other animals on the Shady Acres website.