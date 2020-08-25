Stokesdale man raising chickens in elaborate coop on wheels

STOKESDALE, N.C. — Jerry Helry is showing off the newest residence on his family farm.

“They’ve gotten used to recognizing me,” Helry said. “They’ll come to the door right now.”

Helry is among the growing number of people who choose to raise chickens.

“They are fun, they are hilarious,” he said. “If you watch them come out, they’ll come out and run back in, chase somebody else back in and then they’ll come back out and run back in again.”

He got them when they were just chicks and they’re still pretty young and getting to know their new surroundings.

Their coop is a little more elaborate than most and it’s portable. You might call it an RV for chickens.

“I took an old hay wagon that was left out on the farm and decided I wanted to move it around,” he said. “The other critters get used to them and eat them, so I built that so I can move it around.”

Eventually they’ll be producing eggs but for now they are providing entertainment.

“They are fun to watch because they study stuff,” he said. “It’s hilarious and they’ll flutter around all day long having a ball.”