Stokes County sheep show champion has sights set on state fair win, studying animals in college

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Anna Hill’s yard, full of sheep and lambs, is her happy place.

“I’ve always loved animals,” Hill said. “We’ve always had cats and dogs and I was horseback riding when I was 4.”

She discovered a love of sheep at a 4-H camp and later learned all about showing sheep.

“When we sheer for a show, we are getting the wool off so the judge can see them really well,” she said. “It’s a lot of work.”

But Hill has gotten quite good at sheering and showing, so much so, she’s lost count of how many shows she’s won. The walls of her bedroom are covered with awards.

“Winning the state fair would be my main goal right now,” said Hill, who puts a lot of training and patience into her sheep. “I have to halter break them and really spend a lot of time with them.”

Her sheep definitely keep her busy especially in the springtime when the babies come along. She graduated from high school in 2020 and is setting her sights on studying animals in college, maybe even becoming a veterinarian.

“Definitely want to work with animals for the rest of my life.”